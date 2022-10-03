Palestinian Bodybuilders Flex Their Muscles in Regional Competition (PHOTOS)

October 3, 2022
The Palestinian Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness organized the 2022 Palestine Bodybuilding and Classic Championship. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness organized the 2022 Palestine Bodybuilding and Classic Championship.

The heated competition brought athletes from across the southern Palestinian provinces, a reference to the besieged Gaza Strip region. 

Participants competed in the following weight groups: 50 kilograms, 55, 60, 65, and 70, in addition to the unspecified weight category. 

The event was organized under the sponsorship of the Palestinian Federation and Dr. Ahmad Abu Houli, a leading member in the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). 

The competition was held in the Martyr Sa’ad Sayel Events Hall in Gaza City. 

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

