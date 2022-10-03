Jewish American Journalist Fired for Calling Israel ‘Apartheid’ State

Jewish American journalist Katie Halper has been fired by The Hill for calling Israel an “apartheid state”.

Known for her podcast, Rising, the 41-year-old had drafted a monologue in response to the recent attacks on Palestinian American Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

Halper was initially blocked from making the comments in support of the Democrat member of the US Congress but was later dismissed from her job.

"It's a blatant act of censorship to silence a pro-Palestinian journalist." Article by @BMarchetich in @jacobin https://t.co/hrmblKbgw1 — Palestine Deep Dive (@PDeepdive) October 3, 2022

Tlaib was attacked by colleagues and journalists for saying that it is no longer possible to remain progressive and continue to be a supporter of the state of Israel.

“I want you all to know that among progressives, it becomes clear that you cannot claim to hold progressive values yet back Israel’s apartheid government,” said the Michigan lawmaker during an online event.

Predictably, pro-Israel groups slammed Tlaib’s comment as antisemitic.

This is What Got Katie Halper Censored & Canceled By The Hill: Israel Is An Apartheid State – YouTube https://t.co/81wp0FXdvM — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) September 30, 2022

Halper wanted to push back against the criticism and drafted a segment of her podcast examining Tlaib’s remark. The monologue included the definition of apartheid according to international law, and quotations from human rights organizations such as Israel’s B’Tselem, Human Rights Watch, and Amnesty International, which have accused the occupation state of committing the crime of apartheid.

The segment also contained a quote from former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak who said that Israel could become an apartheid state if it didn’t change course. Other Israeli leaders have issued similar warnings. Halper also referred to Israel’s racist laws that privilege Jews over non-Jews.

