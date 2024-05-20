‘Supporter of the Oppressed’ – Palestinian, Arab Resistance Groups React to Raisi’s Tragic Death

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“We express our shared feelings of sorrow and pain with the brotherly Iranian people and our full solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran” – Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.

Following the tragic death of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other top officials in a helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan on Sunday, the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas and other Palestinian and Arab movements issued statements to express their condolence and sympathy.

Hamas – Brotherly Iranian People

Hamas extended its “condolences, deep sympathy, and solidarity to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Iranian government, and the brotherly Iranian people, on the passing of His Excellency President Ebrahim Raisi, His Excellency Foreign Minister Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian” and other officials.

“We express our shared feelings of sorrow and pain with the brotherly Iranian people and our full solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran in this tragic incident and grave loss, which claimed the lives of a group of the finest Iranian leaders who had a remarkable journey in Iran’s renaissance,” the statement added.

Hamas also said that the late president and foreign minister “held honorable stances in supporting our Palestinian cause, backing our people’s legitimate struggle against the Zionist entity, and their valued support for the Palestinian resistance.”

“They made diligent efforts in solidarity and support in all forums and fields for our people in the steadfast Gaza Strip during the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood, and their intense political and diplomatic efforts to stop the zionist aggression against our Palestinian people.”

The group added that they are confident that the Republic of Iran will “overcome the repercussions of this great loss, as the dear Iranian people possess well-established institutions capable of dealing with this severe ordeal.”

‘A Big Brother to Us’ – Hezbollah

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah also extended its condolences to the people of Iran.

“We have known His Eminence the martyred President closely for a long time,” the movement said in a statement.

“He was a big brother to us, a strong support, and a staunch defender of our causes and the causes of the nation, foremost among them Al-Quds and Palestine, and a protector of the resistance movements and their fighters in all the positions of responsibility he held,” the statement added.

Hezbollah also praised Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who, “in all his positions of responsibility, the last of which was in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was a present, active, and sacrificial minister, carrying the flag in all political and diplomatic forums in the world and a lover of resistance movements and dedicated to their support and advocacy.”

Other Statements

Earlier on Monday, other statements were issued soon after the news of Raisi’s death was confirmed.

Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi, the Head of the Revolutionary Committee in Yemen, expressed the condolences of the Yemeni Ansarallah group on Monday.

“Our deepest condolences to the Iranian people, and to the Iranian leadership, and to the president’s family and the accompanying delegation on the martyrdom of President Raisi and the accompanying delegation, and we ask Allah to grant their families patience and comfort,” al-Houthi said.

“The Iranian people will remain loyal to leaders loyal to them,” he added.

Late President Ebrahim Raisi speaks about Palestinian children. "Peace be upon the oppressed, martyred children of Gaza. Peace be upon the children who have taken refuge in the Quran and recite its verses under the destruction and rubble of Gaza. Peace be upon the children… pic.twitter.com/sKDB9sNsuZ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 20, 2024

The Palestinian Popular Resistance Committee also expressed great “sadness and sorrow” in a statement.

“With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn the tragic passing of the esteemed Iranian President, Mr. Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their accompanying delegation who ascended in the unfortunate plane crash,” the statement read.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to His Eminence, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and to the grieving Iranian people, hoping that Allah, the Almighty, will bring comfort to their hearts in this great loss,” the statement continued.

“We, along with our resistant people, express our solidarity with our brothers in the Islamic Republic of Iran—its leadership, people, and government. We share their sorrow and pain in this immense tragedy.”

The Committee also acknowledged the immense contribution made by the Iranian officials to the Palestinian cause.

“Palestine, its people, and its resistance will never forget the contributions made by the two resistant martyrs, President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in support of the Palestinian cause and the advocacy for our people in all forums,” it said.

“We have complete confidence in the great Iranian people and their wise leadership to overcome this difficult ordeal,” the statement continued.

“Iran will always remain a steadfast supporter for all the oppressed individuals of the nation and the world in confronting the forces of arrogance, injustice, and tyranny globally.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)