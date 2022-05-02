Palestinian Doctor Injured as Israeli Forces Raid Village near Hebron

A Palestinian doctor was injured on Monday by Israeli gunfire, while dozens of others suffered from suffocation, during an Israeli military raid in the village of Kafr Allabad, near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Media coverage: "An Israeli army force comes under gunfire during an Israeli military raid on the town of Qabatiya, north of the occupied West Bank." pic.twitter.com/hYyxRt3u2Y — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 2, 2022

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli forces broke out following the military raid on the village. Adnan Mahfouth, a 70-year-old Palestinian doctor, was injured by a rubber bullet in the neck as was helping the casualties during the confrontations.

Dozens of others suffered from suffocation due to inhaling the tear gas bomb fired at them by Israeli forces.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)