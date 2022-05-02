Palestinian Doctor Injured as Israeli Forces Raid Village near Hebron

People carry a protester shot by Israeli soldiers during the weekly demonstration in West Bank. (File photo: via ActiveStills.org)

A Palestinian doctor was injured on Monday by Israeli gunfire, while dozens of others suffered from suffocation, during an Israeli military raid in the village of Kafr Allabad, near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli forces broke out following the military raid on the village.  Adnan Mahfouth, a 70-year-old Palestinian doctor, was injured by a rubber bullet in the neck as was helping the casualties during the confrontations.

Dozens of others suffered from suffocation due to inhaling the tear gas bomb fired at them by Israeli forces.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

