Palestinian Injured by Israeli Army Gunfire Dies of His Wounds

A Palestinian man who was critically injured last week by Israeli army gunfire in the village of Burqa, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, has died of his wounds early Wednesday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Ahmad Hikmat Seif, 23, was shot three times in his belly and back on March 1, when Israeli soldiers attacked a rally in support of Palestinian prisoners.

The Palestinian young Ahmad Hikmat Seif (23 years), from the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus, succumbed to injuries he sustained during clashes with the occupation forces in his village, few days ago.https://t.co/X59Xdq7mxC pic.twitter.com/o69bFHpXBM — gaza post News (@gazaapost) March 9, 2022

Seif was admitted to the hospital in Nablus with critical wounds until he was pronounced dead this morning.

Burqa and nearby villages have been a daily scene of confrontations with soldiers and Israeli settlers who attempt to return to the former nearby settlement of Homesh, evacuated in 2005.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)