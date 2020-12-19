WATCH: Armed Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Homes in Hebron

Dozens of armed Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli occupation soldiers, attacked today several Palestinian homes after raiding the neighborhood of Tel Rumeida in the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

WAFA correspondent said the illegal Jewish settlers pelted stones at the homes, shouted profanities and racist slogans at Palestinian citizens and threatened to evict them out of the neighborhood.

Israeli soldiers who were accompanying the settlers in the attack reportedly did nothing to stop it, and rather provided the settlers with protection.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

Gatherings by a group of Israeli settlers protected by ISF in Tal Al Rumeida area in Hebron Old City; Confrontations occured between Palestinians and Israeli settlers pic.twitter.com/4eyfQWSG5b — Local Focus – Security Alerts (@LocalFocus1) December 19, 2020

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)