Palestinian-Led Parties Agree to Run as Joint List in Upcoming Israeli Election

Three Palestinian-led parties competing in the November 1 Israeli election have reached an agreement on reuniting as the Joint List, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Hadash, Balad and Ta’al, the three main Arab parties, reached an agreement following long negotiations on Tuesday.

Sources close to the parties told Haaretz that negotiations had been conducted throughout the day, including a three-way meeting between party leaders on Monday that ended without agreement.

Three Arab parties reach tentative deal to run on unified slate in Knesset election https://t.co/dztnyg3v32 Haaretz pic.twitter.com/Atd5Akb6P6 — Jewish Community (@JComm_NewsFeeds) September 13, 2022

According to Haaretz, a pledge to engage in negotiations with the PLO in order to end the occupation and establish a Palestinian state is said to be a primary condition.

Changing policies that discriminate against Israel’s over two million Palestinian citizens and annulling any laws that facilitate such discrimination, such as the Nation-State Law, are the other conditions.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)