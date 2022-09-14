Palestinian-Led Parties Agree to Run as Joint List in Upcoming Israeli Election

Joint List leader Ayman Odeh attends a protest organized by Arab local councils in East Jerusalem. (Photo: via Twitter)

Three Palestinian-led parties competing in the November 1 Israeli election have reached an agreement on reuniting as the Joint List, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Hadash, Balad and Ta’al, the three main Arab parties, reached an agreement following long negotiations on Tuesday.

Sources close to the parties told Haaretz that negotiations had been conducted throughout the day, including a three-way meeting between party leaders on Monday that ended without agreement.

According to Haaretz, a pledge to engage in negotiations with the PLO in order to end the occupation and establish a Palestinian state is said to be a primary condition.

Changing policies that discriminate against Israel’s over two million Palestinian citizens and annulling any laws that facilitate such discrimination, such as the Nation-State Law, are the other conditions.

