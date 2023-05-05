Palestinian Man Buried in Gaza following Israeli Attacks on Besieged Strip (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Life in the besieged Gaza Strip began turning to normalcy following intense Israeli bombardments of the area, which killed a Palestinian man and wounded five others.

The Israeli military launched its operation against Gaza on Tuesday, attacking many positions belonging to various Palestinian Resistance groups.

The Palestinian man killed in the Israeli attack was identified as 58-year-old Hashel Mubarak, who was buried by his family and neighbors on Wednesday.

The escalation followed the death of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan in Israeli custody on Tuesday morning, after being on a hunger strike for 87 days. The 44-year-old went on hunger strikes several times after previous arrests to protest his administrative detention, without charge or trial.

Shortly after his death was announced, Palestinian Resistance groups in the Gaza Strip fired a volley of rockets toward southern Israel. Palestinians also called for a general strike, as protests erupted in the besieged Gaza and in the Occupied West Bank.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)