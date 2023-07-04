General Strike Observed in West Bank in Protest against Israel’s Aggression on Jenin

A general strike is observed on Tuesday in the occupied West Bank in protest against the Israeli occupation army incursion into the northern West Bank city of Jenin and the killing of 10 people since Monday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Shops were shuttered and life came to a standstill in most areas of the West Bank as calls were made for people to take part in protests and demonstrations in support of Jenin and to confront soldiers at contact points.

Last night and early this morning, confrontations were reported with soldiers in several areas of the West Bank.

In Jericho, one person was injured after he was shot in the leg during confrontations with soldiers.

A protest march was reported last night in the Deheishe refugee camp in Bethlehem.

A march was held on Monday night in the Deheishe refugee camp in Bethlehem, in protest of the Israeli invasion of #Jenin. #jenincamp #JeninRefugeeCamp pic.twitter.com/b0QiE7pxJn — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 4, 2023

Confrontations broke out last night at the northern entrance to Ramallah, during which Israeli soldiers fired tear gas canisters at the protesters causing suffocation cases.

Shots were fired at soldiers stationed at the Qalandiya checkpoint between Jerusalem and Ramallah. No injuries were reported, but the checkpoint was closed for a while.

Protests were also reported in several neighborhoods in occupied East Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, soldiers closed the metal gate on a road that links the Jalazon refugee camp to Ramallah and prevented people from using that road, forcing them to take alternate and longer routes to reach their destinations in Ramallah.

Video footage from the #Jenin camp shows hundreds of Palestinian refugees fleeing the Israeli violence out of fear for their lives on Monday night. According to eyewitnesses, Israeli soldiers were tear-gassing civilians as they fled. pic.twitter.com/wITcicGRJh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 4, 2023

Israeli soldiers also closed with earth mounds at the entrance to the town of Beita in the north of the West Bank as residents confronted the soldiers who fired tear gas at them causing suffocation cases.

More protests and confrontations with soldiers are expected today as the Israeli army incursion into Jenin continues at full force for the second day.

(WAFA, PC)