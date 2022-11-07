Palestinian Popular Conference Demands PLO Reform (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hundreds of Palestinians, including national and popular figures, participated in the “Palestinian Popular Conference – 14 Million”, urging a reform of the Palestine LIberation Organization (PLO), Sama News Agency reported.

The conference, which was held in the Gaza Strip, saw the participation of Palestinians living in occupied Palestine, in refugee camps in Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon, as well as Palestinians in the diaspora in America, Europe, Australia and others.

In their final statement, the participants called for rebuilding, developing and activating the PLO to regain its central role in the national liberation struggle. The conference also called for the unification of all Palestinian national forces.

The participants urged for new parliamentary and presidential elections in Palestine.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)