Human Rights Group: Israeli Army Adopts Lenient Policy for Shooting at Palestinians

Al-Meezan Centre for Human Rights said on Sunday that the Israeli army adopts a lenient policy for shooting at Palestinians.

The statement followed the shooting of 18-year-old Mosab Nafal by Israeli soldiers. Nafal’s cousin was wounded in the incident, in the Ramallah village of Al-Mazraa Al-Sharqiyeh.

The rights group described Israel’s killing of the young Palestinian as an “extrajudicial field execution”, the likes of which are “supported by the highest political and military levels” in Israel.

Researchers with the group said that the Palestinian youth was shot seven times with live ammunition in different parts of his body, including his heart.

According to Israeli radio station Reshet Bet, the Israeli occupation forces set up an ambush for stone throwers and opened fire at them.

Al-Meezan Centre renewed its call for the international community to put pressure on Israel to stop its crimes against the Palestinians, and implement international law.

The rights group also called for the ICC to take seriously the Palestinian issue and Israel’s crimes against the people of occupied Palestine.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)