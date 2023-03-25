Palestinian Prisoner Khader Adnan Enters 49th Day of Hunger Strike

Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan enters Saturday his 49th day of hunger strike in protest against his administrative detention, without charge or trial, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Adnan, 44, was arrested on February 5 during an Israeli army raid at his home and immediately went on a hunger strike. His home was searched and vandalized by the Israeli soldiers during his arrest.

Adnan was arrested 12 times by the Israeli occupation authorities over the past 20 years for his political and anti-occupation activities and has spent a total of eight years behind bars.

He went on hunger strike four times during detention, the longest was a 67-day stretch in 2012 that ended with securing his release and inspired other Palestinian prisoners held under administrative detention to go on hunger strike to win their freedom.

In 2015, he went on strike against his detention for 56 days and again in 2018 for 58 days. In 2021, he was once again arrested and ordered to administrative detention, and he went on a hunger strike for 25 days. On each of these occasions, Adnan was able to obtain his freedom.

