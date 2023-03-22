Lion’s Den to Expand Confrontation in Support of Palestinian Prisoners

The Lions’ Den group announced Tuesday night that it will expand its confrontation with the Israeli occupation in support of Palestinian prisoners, The Middle East Monitor reported.

“The hour of confrontation has approached and the drums of war have begun to sound in every inch of our blessed land,” the group said in a statement.

“Our message to the heroic prisoners is: We heard you and your message and the Lion’s Den groups are with you and will not let you down, with the help of God,” the statement added.

“The time has come for self-determination, it is either dignity or humiliation and disgrace,” the group also said.

“Both the Israeli and Palestinian leadership have greatly misread the situation. They have wrongly assumed that the Nablus-born movement is a regional and provisional phenomenon that, like others in the past, can easily be crushed or bought,” Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud wrote in a recent article.

“The Lion’s Den, however, seems to have increased in numbers and has already branched out to Jenin, Al-Khalil (Hebron), Balata, and elsewhere,” Baroud added.

(PC, MEMO)