Palestinian Prisoner Maher Al-Akhras Ends Hunger Strike

Hunger-striking Palestinian detainee in Israeli jails, Maher al-Akhras, ended today his hunger strike which lasted for 103 days, after he had reached an agreement with the Israeli authorities to release him on November 26.

Al-Akhras, a father of six who comes from the northern West Bank district of Jenin, was detained on July 27 and slammed with a four-month administrative detention order without any clear charges and based on secret evidence not available even to his lawyers.

💥Urgent | Wa'ed Association for Prisoners: Prisoner Maher Al-Akhras ends his 103-day hunger strike after it was agreed not to extend administrative detention against him pic.twitter.com/61JVUaz11T — Noor Obaid (@NoorObaid11) November 6, 2020

He immediately went on a hunger strike demanding his release from prison.

Attempts by his attorneys to have him spend the rest of his detention period at a Palestinian hospital have so far failed to yield results with the Israeli High Court insisting to keep him at an Israel hospital while refusing to end his illegal detention.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)