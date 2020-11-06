Palestinian Prisoner Maher Al-Akhras Ends Hunger Strike

November 6, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian prisoner Maher al-Akhras. (Photo: File)

Hunger-striking Palestinian detainee in Israeli jails, Maher al-Akhras, ended today his hunger strike which lasted for 103 days, after he had reached an agreement with the Israeli authorities to release him on November 26.

Al-Akhras, a father of six who comes from the northern West Bank district of Jenin, was detained on July 27 and slammed with a four-month administrative detention order without any clear charges and based on secret evidence not available even to his lawyers.

He immediately went on a hunger strike demanding his release from prison.

Attempts by his attorneys to have him spend the rest of his detention period at a Palestinian hospital have so far failed to yield results with the Israeli High Court insisting to keep him at an Israel hospital while refusing to end his illegal detention.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*