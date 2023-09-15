Palestinian Prisoner Maher Al-Akhras Suspends Hunger Strike after 23 Days

September 15, 2023 News, Slider
Palestinian prisoner Maher Al-Akhras. (Photo: via Social Media)

Palestinian prisoner Maher al-Akhras has suspended his hunger strike to allow his lawyer to engage in negotiations with the Israeli authorities ahead of his next court session scheduled for October 26.

Palestinian prisoner Maher al-Akhras suspended on Friday his hunger strike, which lasted for 23 days, in protest of his detention without charges or trial by the Israeli occupation authorities, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

PPS said al-Akhras took this step to allow his lawyer to engage in negotiations with the Israeli authorities ahead of his next court session scheduled for October 26.

The Israeli occupation recently filed charges against him, including allegations of incitement.

Al-Akhras, a 52-year-old resident of Silat al-Dhahr, in the northern West Bank province of Jenin, declared his hunger strike immediately after he was arrested by the Israeli occupation army on August 23.

A father of six children, he has spent a total of five years in Israeli prisons. In 2020, he embarked on a hunger strike which lasted for 103 days in protest of his detention without charges or trial.

(WAFA, PC)

