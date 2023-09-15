Iran Warns Israel against Attempts to Assassinate Its Senior Officials

A top Iranian military commander warned Israel on Thursday against any attempt to assassinate its senior officials, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking in Tehran, Hossein Salami, the Commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), described the threats of the Israeli intelligence agency to target Iranian officials as “meaningless statements.”

“So, I say to them, if previous assassinations have made you safer, continue,” the IRGC Commander reportedly said.

On Monday, David Barnea, the head of Israel’s intelligence service, Mossad, threatened to assassinate Iranian officials, in response to any Iranian attacks on Israelis worldwide.

On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanani, said his country won’t hesitate to respond to any Israeli “foolish” moves against Iranian leaders.

Kanani also went on to accuse Israel of “resorting to terrorist moves to achieve its illegitimate objectives”.

Last August, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant blamed Iran for the increase of Palestinian shooting operations targeting Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.

(PC, MEMO)