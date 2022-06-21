Palestinian Prisoner Suspends Hunger Strike after 111 Days

Palestinian administrative detainee Khalil Awawdeh, 40, suspended his hunger strike on Tuesday after 111 days, in light of promises by the Israeli occupation authorities to release him at the end of his current detention period, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS), Awawdeh – who has reached critical health conditions due to the long hunger strike in protest against his administrative detention without charge or trial – was detained on December 27 of last year and was slammed with six-month administrative detention, which ends in six days.

There was concern that Israel would renew his detention.

Meanwhile, Raed Rayyan, 28, from Beit Daqqo village near Jerusalem, remains on hunger strike for the 76th day, also demanding an end to his administrative detention.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)