Palestinian Forced to Demolish his Commercial Facility in Jerusalem

The Israeli occupation authorities today forced a Palestinian to demolish his commercial facility in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Mukabbir, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA

Local sources told WAFA that the Israeli municipality forced Mos‘ab Ja‘abees to tear down the building to avoid paying exorbitant costs if the Jerusalem municipality carries out the demolition on its own.

Home demolitions in Silwan, forced displacement in Al-Sheikh Jarrah, banning of a Jerusalem bazaar are different policies of displacement the occupation authorities use to empty Jerusalem of its Palestinian residents.Learn more about them thru our website:https://t.co/ttr2mHVOmz — Grassroots Al-Quds (@grassroots_quds) June 16, 2021

Using the pretext of illegal building, Israel demolishes houses on a regular basis to restrict Palestinian expansion in occupied Jerusalem.

At the same time, the municipality and government build tens of thousands of housing units in illegal settlements in East Jerusalem for Jews with a goal to offset the demographic balance in favor of the Jewish settlers in the occupied city.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)