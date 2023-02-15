Palestinian Prisoners Launch Protests ahead Massive Hunger Strike

Palestinian prisoners launched a series of protests on Tuesday against the repressive measures implemented by the ultranationalist Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, The New Arab reported.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC) said in a statement that Palestinian prisoners started their protest through a decision in early February by the Higher Emergency Committee, the united leadership body of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Protest actions include Palestinian prisoners dressing full-time in the brown prison uniform as a sign of their readiness to confront the Israeli guards, as well as coming out for morning counting with their hands cuffed and stopping all forms of regular life in prison, such as remaining in cells and closing sections as means of civil disobedience.

According to the Higher Emergency Committee’s plan, the protests will further escalate up to late March, when prisoners will start a massive hunger strike on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Palestinian prisoners launched their protests after the Israeli prisons’ authority announced, on Monday, further restrictions on the time and water rations for showers in the Gilboa and Nafha prisons.

Currently, 4,780 Palestinians are held in Israeli jails, including 29 women, 160 children and 915 detainees without charges under the administrative detention system, according to various human rights groups.

Since 1967, Around 1 million Palestinians have been arrested by Israeli authorities, representing a third of the Palestinian population in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)