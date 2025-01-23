Palestinian Resistance Leader Reveals Details of Saturday’s Prisoner Exchange

Hamas will release four female prisoners on Saturday in exchange for Palestinian detainees, according to a resistance leader.

A Palestinian resistance leader told the Al-Mayadeen news network that preparations for Saturday’s anticipated prisoner exchange are proceeding as planned.

According to the source, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas is set to release four female prisoners, possibly including civilians and soldiers, in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners being freed by Israel.

The leader clarified that if Hamas releases three female soldiers, Israel will free 90 Palestinian detainees serving life sentences.

The majority of the released prisoners will be deported to other countries, according to the same source.

In the first exchange since the ceasefire agreement was enacted, Hamas freed three Israeli female prisoners, while Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners on January 20.

The initial group of freed prisoners included 69 women and 21 children, with 76 from the West Bank and 14 from occupied Jerusalem.

The ceasefire between the Israeli occupation and Palestinian Resistance took effect on January 19, ending 15 months of Israeli genocide in Gaza, which resulted in tens of thousands of casualties as well as the widespread displacement of nearly the entire population.

(PC, AL-Mayadeen)