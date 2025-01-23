By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The ceasefire agreement in Gaza between Hamas and Israel came into effect on Sunday, January 19.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has issued a statement highlighting important points regarding the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

On January 25, after “the end of the prisoner exchange process,” and the Israeli army “completes its withdrawal from the Rashid Street ‘Al-Bahr’ axis, the statement issued on Thursday said, certain allowances will be in place.

A Qatar-brokered ceasefire offers hope for displaced Gazans, with 90% of residents uprooted by Israeli attacks. Many have been displaced more than 10 times pic.twitter.com/SfUlk0u9hE — TRT World (@trtworld) January 19, 2025

“Internally displaced pedestrians will be allowed to return north without carrying weapons and without inspection via Rashid Street, with freedom of movement between the south and north of the Gaza Strip,” the movement said.

Vehicles of all types will be allowed to return north of the Netzarim axis after inspection, it added.

On the 22nd day of the agreement, internally displaced pedestrians would be allowed to return north via Salah Al-Din Street “without inspection”, the statement noted.

Ceasefire Violations

The ceasefire agreement in Gaza between the Palestinian Resistance and Israel came into effect on Sunday, January 19. However, the Israeli army breached the agreement shortly thereafter, resulting in fatalities and injuries, reported Al Mayadeen.

The Beirut-based news channel cited a “high-ranking source” within the Palestinian Resistance as having informed the channel that Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza continue unabated, particularly through “the ongoing presence of reconnaissance drones over Gaza’s skies.”

The source said that mediators “warned Israel that continuing these violations jeopardizes the agreement.”

In addition, the source noted that “the Palestinian resistance has warned the Israeli side against persisting in such actions, affirming its readiness to confront these breaches in an appropriate manner.”

Meanwhile, the Civil Defense in Gaza announced that the total number of bodies recovered since the ceasefire was implemented last Sunday has reached 162, with 50 recovered earlier in the day.

Staggering Death Toll

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 47,035 Palestinians have been killed, and 111,091 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,139 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Millions Displaced

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

Aerial views show thousands of tents housing displaced Palestinian families, who were forced to seek refuge in the coastal area of the southern Gaza Strip. Despite the massive devastation caused by the Israeli army, Palestinians long to return to the northern region. pic.twitter.com/GSNZws4mYN — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 23, 2025

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

(Al Mayadeen, PC)