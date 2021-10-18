Palestinian School Hit by Israeli Tear Gas during Protest

Palestinian students and teachers fled a school that was hit by tear gas in the occupied West Bank on Sunday afternoon after Israeli troops targeted a nearby protest, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian Authority official, told WAFA that the school – located in the village of Burin, south of Nablus – was hit by tear gas during a protest, days after Jewish settlers attacked residents nearby, during the olive harvesting season.

On Saturday, Jewish settlers were filmed lighting fires and throwing stones at a Palestinian home near Burin while Israeli forces stood by.

WATCH: Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Olive Farmers in West Bank https://t.co/bb3zqfzVLc via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/HFFuqUSFvo — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 18, 2021

Jewish settlers frequently vandalize Palestinian olive farms – a key source of revenue for local families – by setting fire to orchards and poisoning trees.

More than 600,000 Israeli Jews live in settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, in constructions considered illegal under international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle, The New Arab, Social Media)