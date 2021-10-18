Palestinian School Hit by Israeli Tear Gas during Protest

October 18, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Armed Israeli soldiers fire teargas into a Palestinian school. (File Photo: Via MEMO)

Palestinian students and teachers fled a school that was hit by tear gas in the occupied West Bank on Sunday afternoon after Israeli troops targeted a nearby protest, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian Authority official, told WAFA that the school – located in the village of Burin, south of Nablus – was hit by tear gas during a protest, days after Jewish settlers attacked residents nearby, during the olive harvesting season.

On Saturday, Jewish settlers were filmed lighting fires and throwing stones at a Palestinian home near Burin while Israeli forces stood by.

Jewish settlers frequently vandalize Palestinian olive farms – a key source of revenue for local families – by setting fire to orchards and poisoning trees.

More than 600,000 Israeli Jews live in settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, in constructions considered illegal under international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle, The New Arab, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.