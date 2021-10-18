Pompeo Reveals Saudi Conditions to Normalize Ties with Israel

Mike Pompeo addresses the Republican National Convention from Jerusalem. (Photo: Video Grab)

Former US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, revealed in an interview with The Telegraph on Saturday that Saudi Arabia wants the US to adopt a tougher stance against Iran in order to normalize its ties with Israel.

“I’m convinced there will be many more countries joining the Abraham Accords and, one day, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will as well,” Pompeo said.

“There are a couple other pieces to the puzzle that they need to see—they need to see strong American leadership, they need to see an America that they know will support them, most particularly with respect to the challenge presented by Iran,” he added

Pompeo claimed that “the Biden Administration within weeks had Iranian rockets flying into Israel from the Gaza Strip and today, this week for sure, you have Iranian missiles flying from Yemen into Saudi Arabia.

“Those aren’t the conditions that breed the capacity for nations to make such an historic decision to enter an agreement such as the Abraham Accords.”

Pompeo was part of the US administration which brokered Abraham Accords, which saw four Arab countries normalize ties with Israel—the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

At the time, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, said that the Kingdom remained open to fully normalize ties with Israel on the condition of a Palestinian State and a peace plan between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

