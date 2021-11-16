Palestinian Schoolgirls Suffocate from Teargas Fired by Israeli Soldiers in West Bank

Dozens of schoolgirls suffocated on Tuesday morning when Israeli soldiers fired teargas at them as they were heading to their school in al-Lubban al-Sharqiya village, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli soldiers attacked the girl students near the school located on the main Ramallah-Nablus road, firing teargas in their direction and causing a large number of suffocation cases estimated at over 70.

An Israeli soldier hit one of the students with his gun causing her pain and bruises in the arm. She was taken to hospital.

Classes were disrupted as a result.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)