Palestinian Teen Dies after Being Shot by Israeli Soldiers

A Palestinian teen succumbed Thursday to his wounds sustained from Israeli military gunfire in Deir Abu Mashal village, west of Ramallah city, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Head of Deir Abu Mashal Village Council Imad Zahran said that he was informed by the Israeli military that Mohammad Matar, 16, died of his critical wounds after being shot by Israeli forces late Wednesday in the village. His body remains withheld by the Israeli military.

According to Zahran, Matar was one of three villagers who were wounded by Israeli military gunfire at the environs of the village and close to the settler-only bypass Road 465. He described the circumstances surrounding the incident as not clear.

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)