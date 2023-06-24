Palestinian Teenager Left to Die after Being Shot by Israeli Forces

Israeli forces shot a Palestinian teenager and left him bleeding to death near the Qalandiya military checkpoint, north of Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported citing eyewitness accounts.

According to eyewitnesses, the Palestinian teenager, who was identified as 17-year-old Ishaq Hamdi Ajlouni, opened fire at Israeli soldiers stationed at the Qalandiya checkpoint, lightly injuring an Israeli guard in the hand before he was shot and fatally injured.

Ajlouni was reportedly left bleeding on the ground for hours until he was declared dead.

Ajlouni was a resident of the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Kufr Aqab, which falls within Israel’s wall that segregates Jerusalem from the rest of Occupied West Bank.

With this death, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of the year rose to 179.

(PC, WAFA)