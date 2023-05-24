For 12th Day in a Row, Israel Imposes Siege on Palestinian Village near Ramallah

Israeli occupation forces blocked all the entrances of Al-Mugayyier village, to the east of Ramallah, for the 12th day in a row, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces continued to block the main entrances of the village, preventing the villagers from entering and leaving it and forcing them to take long detours to reach their destination.

The village has been subjected to repeated violations by illegal Jewish settlers, including assaulting farmers and their proprieties, attacking homes, and uprooting and destroying trees.

(WAFA, PC)