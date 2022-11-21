Palestinian Teenager Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Army Gunfire in Jenin (VIDEO)

A Palestinian teenager has died of his wounds after being shot by Israeli soldiers in Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported.

The Ministry said in a brief statement that Mahmoud Saadi, 18, was brought to the hospital in Jenin with bullet wounds to his abdomen and reported in critical condition. He was admitted to intensive care before he was reported dead.

At the same time, four others were admitted to hospitals in Jenin, one in moderate condition after he was shot in the chest, and three others with bullet wounds to the shoulder and leg and reported to be light.

A large Israeli army unit raided a neighborhood of Jenin and surrounded houses of Palestinian residents who were later taken into custody.

Local sources reported that armed Palestinians clashed with Israeli soldiers before the army pulled out of the city.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)