Scores of People Killed, Many under Rubble – Israel’s Genocide in Gaza Continues

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinians were killed and wounded in Israeli airstrikes that targeted different areas across the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza announced.

The ministry said in a statement that “at least 83 people were killed and 143 others injured in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours”.

“Many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can’t reach them,” the statement added.

At least 38 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes that targeted multiple homes in the Al-Hasayna area, west of the Nuseirat camp, and Al-Baraka, in the city of Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli fighter jets also struck a house in the Al-Geneina neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah in the south of Gaza Strip.

Additionally, Israeli tanks and military vehicles fired artillery shells toward civilians in the Kuwait roundabout while they were waiting for aid trucks loaded with flour, resulting in the killing of three persons and causing 15 others to sustain injuries.

47 Bodies Handed Over by Israel

Israeli authorities handed over on Thursday the bodies of 47 Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces, through the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing.

On January 30, the bodies of over 100 civilians had been handed over after being stolen by Israeli occupation forces and were buried in a mass grave in the city of Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA cited medical sources as saying that there have been previous incidents of bodies missing organs and bodies exhumed from graveyards.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,800 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,298 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, WAFA)