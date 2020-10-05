Palestinian Young Man Shot to Death by Israeli Occupation in West Bank

Israeli forces Monday night shot and killed a Palestinian youth at Ennab checkpoint, east of Tulkarem city.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that they saw the young man lying on the ground bleeding to death after sustaining critical wounds from Israeli military gunfire near the checkpoint.

They added that Israeli forces closed the checkpoint in both directions, causing a serious traffic jam.

#BREAKINGNEWS|| A young Palestinian man has been killed and two others wounded by Israeli occupation fire near the "Einaf" settlement. pic.twitter.com/2X640hqlXF — 16th October Group/ Palestine (@16thOctoberGr) October 5, 2020

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Samir Hamidi.

Israeli soldiers also set up a checkpoint at the entrance of the town, holding scores of vehicles traveling along the nearby main road, as a large number of infantry troops were deployed in the farmlands surrounding the town.

Israeli media sources claimed that the man was killed purportedly for hurling Molotov cocktails at Israeli forces, near the nearby illegal settlement of Einav. However, the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

#Palestine: #Israel's occupation forces seized the body of Samir Hamidi, who was shot & killed by it near Tulkarem this evening, and closed all the entrances to his home town of Beit Lid. Hamidi is 34th Palestinian killed this year by the Israeli occupation via @AlmakdesyMedia pic.twitter.com/4oZh6bCDmA — Raimo Kangasniemi (@rk70534) October 5, 2020

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)