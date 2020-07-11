Palestinians Descend on Funeral of Palestinian Man Killed in ‘Cold Blood’ (VIDEO)

July 11, 2020 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Hundreds of Palestinians flocked to the village of Kifl Hares to mourn at the funeral of Ibrahim Mustafa Abu-Yaqoub, 34. (Photo: via Twitter)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hundreds of Palestinians flocked to the village of Kifl Hares, near the northern West Bank city of Salfit, to mourn at the funeral of Ibrahim Mustafa Abu-Yaqoub, 34, who was killed by Israeli occupation soldiers on July 9. 

Abu-Yaqoub was killed in ‘cold blood’ when Israeli soldiers invaded the town, eyewitnesses told local and international media outlets. 

Soon after the young man’s death, the Israeli army claimed that he, along with another man were throwing firebombs at a guard post near the Palestinian town of Nablus. The Israeli army allegations were quickly circulated by Israeli media. 

At the Salfit funeral, Palestinian mourners carried Palestinian flags and chanted against the Israeli occupation, demanding justice for the young man. 

Aside from Abu-Yaqoub, a teenager, Mohammad Abdessalam Asaad, 17, was also shot and moderately injured in the foot by the occupation forces. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Isam Abu Yaqoub, mayor of Kifl Hares, said the Israeli forces opened fire at the two despite posing no threat to the soldiers. 

Governor of Salfit, Abdullah Kmail, blamed Israeli occupation authorities, holding them fully responsible for the killing. He accused the Israeli army of fostering a culture of impunity among soldiers. 

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem), and three within Israel,” the Israeli rights group B’tselem reported. 

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*