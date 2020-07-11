Palestinians Descend on Funeral of Palestinian Man Killed in ‘Cold Blood’ (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hundreds of Palestinians flocked to the village of Kifl Hares, near the northern West Bank city of Salfit, to mourn at the funeral of Ibrahim Mustafa Abu-Yaqoub, 34, who was killed by Israeli occupation soldiers on July 9.

Abu-Yaqoub was killed in ‘cold blood’ when Israeli soldiers invaded the town, eyewitnesses told local and international media outlets.

Soon after the young man’s death, the Israeli army claimed that he, along with another man were throwing firebombs at a guard post near the Palestinian town of Nablus. The Israeli army allegations were quickly circulated by Israeli media.

Funeral procession of Ibrahim Mustafa Abu Yaqoub, 34, starting at the Yasser Arafat hospital in Salfit to the home of his relatives in Kifl Haris for a last farewell, before prayers at Kifl Haris boys high school +burial in the town cemetery https://t.co/5493FNab9P @FacebookWatch — Marian Houk (@Marianhouk) July 10, 2020

At the Salfit funeral, Palestinian mourners carried Palestinian flags and chanted against the Israeli occupation, demanding justice for the young man.

Aside from Abu-Yaqoub, a teenager, Mohammad Abdessalam Asaad, 17, was also shot and moderately injured in the foot by the occupation forces. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Hundreds of Salfit residents participate today, Friday, in the funeral of the martyr, Ibrahim Mustafa Abu Yaqoub, 34, who was injured in peaceful demonstrations against the Israeli settlement and the annexation plan, amid an atmosphere of sadness and anger over the crimes committ pic.twitter.com/0YJh9O1qW7 — gaza post News (@gazaapost) July 10, 2020

Isam Abu Yaqoub, mayor of Kifl Hares, said the Israeli forces opened fire at the two despite posing no threat to the soldiers.

Governor of Salfit, Abdullah Kmail, blamed Israeli occupation authorities, holding them fully responsible for the killing. He accused the Israeli army of fostering a culture of impunity among soldiers.

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem), and three within Israel,” the Israeli rights group B’tselem reported.

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(The Palestine Chronicle)