Palestinians Tell of New Massacre as Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Jenin (LIVE BLOG)

March 7, 2023 Blog, News, Slider, Videos

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces stormed the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank on Tuesday, killing several Palestinians and injuring others, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

The Israel army said “security forces are currently operating in the Jenin (refugee) camp” in the northern West Bank, but gave no further details.

Tue, Mar 7, 7:00 (GMT+2)

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the Israeli military assault in the Jenin refugee camp left 26 Palestinians wounded, three of them critically.

Tue, Mar 7, 6:00 (GMT+2)

Palestinian Authority presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement that the Israeli killing of Palestinians is an all-out war.

“The crime committed by the occupation forces reaffirms the Israeli government’s intention to thwart all regional and international efforts aimed at stopping all unilateral actions, which the Israeli side insists on continuing,” said Abu Rudeineh.

Abu Rudeineh called on the United States administration to take immediate action and put effective pressure on the Israeli government to stop its crimes and continuous aggression against the Palestinian people.

Tue, Mar 7, 5:45 (GMT+2)

The Palestinian Ministry of Health revealed in a statement the identity of the victims of the latest Israeli military assault on the Jenin refugee camp.

  • Muhammad Wael Ghazzawi, 26 years old
  • Majd Muhammed Azmi Husseiniyeh, 26 years old
  • Tariq Ziyad Mustafa Natour, 27 years old
  • Ziyad Amin Al-Zarini, 29 years old
  • Abdel Fattah Hussein Kharousha, 49 years old
  • Mutasim Nasser Sabbagh, 22 years old

Tue, Mar 7, 5:35 (GMT+2)

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the number of Palestinians killed in the military assault rose to five.

Tue, Mar 7, 5:30 (GMT+2)

Tue, Mar 7, 5:20 (GMT+2)

The PLO Department of International Relations reported that Israeli forces attacked a Palestinian ambulance in the Jenin refugee camp.

Tue, Mar 7, 5:15 (GMT+2)

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in its Telegram channel that Israeli forces killed two more Palestinians. The victims are yet to be identified.

Tue, Mar 7, 4:30 (GMT+2)

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Israeli forces killed 26-year-old Mohammad Wael Ghazawi after shooting him in the chest.

Five others were injured, one of them critically, during the Israeli army assault.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

