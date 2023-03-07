Palestinians Tell of New Massacre as Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Jenin (LIVE BLOG)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces stormed the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank on Tuesday, killing several Palestinians and injuring others, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

The Israel army said “security forces are currently operating in the Jenin (refugee) camp” in the northern West Bank, but gave no further details.

Tue, Mar 7, 7:00 (GMT+2)

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the Israeli military assault in the Jenin refugee camp left 26 Palestinians wounded, three of them critically.

Scenes from the house that was besieged by the lsraeli occupation forces in Jenin camp and hit with sixteen shoulder-fired missiles, which led to the killing of all who were inside. pic.twitter.com/tQpaMHQyzr — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) March 7, 2023

Tue, Mar 7, 6:00 (GMT+2)

Palestinian Authority presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement that the Israeli killing of Palestinians is an all-out war.

“The crime committed by the occupation forces reaffirms the Israeli government’s intention to thwart all regional and international efforts aimed at stopping all unilateral actions, which the Israeli side insists on continuing,” said Abu Rudeineh.

WAR CRIME! #Israeli troops reportedly block Palestinian ambulances from reaching the wounded in #Jenin today. The IDF killed 6 Palestinians & wounded 9 in the raid. Israel has systematically obstructed attempts to recuse the wounded in previous raids on the city. pic.twitter.com/rpatP51H8X — Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) March 7, 2023

Abu Rudeineh called on the United States administration to take immediate action and put effective pressure on the Israeli government to stop its crimes and continuous aggression against the Palestinian people.

Tue, Mar 7, 5:45 (GMT+2)

The Palestinian Ministry of Health revealed in a statement the identity of the victims of the latest Israeli military assault on the Jenin refugee camp.

Muhammad Wael Ghazzawi, 26 years old

Majd Muhammed Azmi Husseiniyeh, 26 years old

Tariq Ziyad Mustafa Natour, 27 years old

Ziyad Amin Al-Zarini, 29 years old

Abdel Fattah Hussein Kharousha, 49 years old

Mutasim Nasser Sabbagh, 22 years old

Tue, Mar 7, 5:35 (GMT+2)

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the number of Palestinians killed in the military assault rose to five.

#Touching: Palestinians bid sad farewell to Mohammad Ghizawi who was shot and killed by the occupation forces in Jenin refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/u7D9FtvBgB — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) March 7, 2023

Tue, Mar 7, 5:30 (GMT+2)

Tue, Mar 7, 5:20 (GMT+2)

The PLO Department of International Relations reported that Israeli forces attacked a Palestinian ambulance in the Jenin refugee camp.

Tue, Mar 7, 5:15 (GMT+2)

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in its Telegram channel that Israeli forces killed two more Palestinians. The victims are yet to be identified.

BREAKING: Israeli occupation forces raid Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/9IAXrYNaHk — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 7, 2023

Tue, Mar 7, 4:30 (GMT+2)

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Israeli forces killed 26-year-old Mohammad Wael Ghazawi after shooting him in the chest.

Five others were injured, one of them critically, during the Israeli army assault.

🔴Happening now: Israeli occupation forces are raiding the #Jenin refugee camp. At least one #Palestinian was murdered, four were injured, and several others were arrested. #Palestine pic.twitter.com/c70xwZYwOy — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) March 7, 2023

(The Palestine Chronicle)