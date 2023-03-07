Hollywood Actor Mark Ruffalo Says It is Time to Sanction Israeli Government

American actor and director Mark Ruffalo strongly condemned calls by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to wipe out the Palestinian town of Huwwara, north of the occupied West Bank.

The 55-year-old producer and actor took to his official Twitter page to say that Israeli officials in the right-wing government led by Benjamin Netanyahu should be denied entry visas to the United States.

“They are saying the quiet part out loud. It’s time to sanction the new hard right-wing government of Netanyahu and deny them visas for their calls of genocide,” he tweeted.

“This is why Amnesty International calls it apartheid and why it is apartheid,” Ruffalo concluded.

The US State Department condemned Smotrich’s comments and said the remarks were “repugnant, irresponsible, and disgusting.”

A growing number of advocacy groups are urging the US to deny Smotrich entry to the country.

(PC, WAFA)