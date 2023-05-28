Palestinians in Gaza Celebrate Erdogan’s Victory in Turkish Elections (IN PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinians chanted for Erdogan and for Turkiye as they see Ankara as a major ally of Palestinians in the region.

Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip celebrated the election victory of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Caravans of cars carrying pictures of Erdogan and hoisting the Turkish flag were seen in major Gaza Strip cities, including Gaza City, Khan Younis, and others.

Palestinians chanted for Erdogan and for Turkiye as they see Ankara as a major ally of Palestinians in the region.

Kunafeh shops handed sweets to passers-by and special trays of Kunafeh, decorated with Turkish flags and pictures of Erdogan, were shared by celebrating Palestinians throughout the Strip.

Despite his recent decision to renormalize ties with Israel, Palestinians still see Erdogan as a reliable ally.

There are tens of thousands of Palestinians in Turkiye, many of whom come from the besieged Strip.

On Sunday, Erdogan defeated his rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 52.87 percent to 47.13 percent.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)