Palestinian Man Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Gunfire in Jenin

May 29, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Ashraf Mohammad Ibrahim, 37, was killed by Israeli forces in Jenin. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian man succumbed on Monday to the wounds he sustained by Israeli gunfire in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a short statement that Ashraf Mohammad Ibrahim, 37, was shot in the abdomen and chest by Israeli soldiers during a military raid in Jenin.

Washington Post Challenges Israel’s Official Account following Deadly Jenin Raid in March

Ibrahim was a former prisoner and an officer in the General Intelligence Service.

Over 150 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of the year.

(PC, WAFA)

