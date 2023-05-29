Palestinian Man Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Gunfire in Jenin

A Palestinian man succumbed on Monday to the wounds he sustained by Israeli gunfire in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a short statement that Ashraf Mohammad Ibrahim, 37, was shot in the abdomen and chest by Israeli soldiers during a military raid in Jenin.

Ibrahim was a former prisoner and an officer in the General Intelligence Service.

Over 150 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of the year.

(PC, WAFA)