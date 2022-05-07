Palestinians Rally for Hunger Striker Khalil Awawdeh (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinians in Gaza participated in a rally in solidarity with Palestinian hunger-striking prisoner Khalil Awawdeh, who was transferred to a hospital following a serious deterioration of his health.

Awawdeh, a 40-year-old father of four, has been on a hunger strike for 67 days now, in protest of his illegal administrative detention without charge or trial.

Awawdeh, from the town of Idhna, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), was detained on December 27, 2021. He suffers from headaches, joint pain, severe fatigue, arrhythmia, and frequent vomiting in addition to significant loss of weight, as he has lost over 20 kilos.

“Administrative detention is Israel’s go-to legal proceeding when it simply wants to mute the voices of Palestinian political activists, but lacks any concrete evidence that can be presented in an open, military court,” wrote Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Not that Israel’s military courts are an example of fairness and transparency. Indeed, when it comes to Palestinians, the entire Israeli judicial system is skewed. But administrative detention is a whole new level of injustice,” Baroud added.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)