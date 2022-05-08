WATCH: Scores of Jewish Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

Jewish settlers invade Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem. (Photo: via Twitter)

Scores of Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli forces, broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem earlier Sunday morning and performed rituals across its courtyards, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said scores of Jewish settlers entered the holy site in groups and performed rituals and Talmudic prayers there under the protection of Israeli forces.

Palestinians and Muslim worshipers were denied access to the holy site by Israeli police.

The latest development comes after nearly month-long tensions fueled by the increased presence of hardcore Jewish settlers inside the holy site during the past Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Jerusalem’s Islamic Waqf has repeatedly described the settlers’ tours as “provocative”, and said that Palestinian worshippers and guards at Al-Aqsa feel uncomfortable with the presence of Israeli police and settlers touring the Islamic holy site.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

