PFLP General Command Blames Israel for Blast at Lebanon-Syria Border

A blast at a base close to the Lebanese-Syrian border belonging to a Palestinian group has killed five and wounded several more, The New Arab reported.

The blast happened in the early hours of Wednesday at a site belonging to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC) in the Lebanese village of Qousaya.

The PFLP-GC accused Israel of being behind the explosion and announced that five of its members had died and at least 10 others were wounded. Reports said some of those injured were transferred to a hospital in a Bekaa Valley town.

Images of the aftermath of the blast were shared widely on social media.

Israel has denied any involvement in the blast. Quoting senior Israeli officials, Yedioth Ahronoth said the Israeli army had not carried out any attack in Lebanon.

Despite this, the PFLP-GC has said it will “retaliate” to the alleged Israeli assault.

Since a 2006 war fought between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah group, Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon have been rare. However, Israeli jets very often use Lebanese airspace to strike targets within Syria.

