Young Palestinian Dies of Wounds Sustained in Israel’s Airstrike on Gaza

August 12, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Anas Khaled Inshasi, 22, died from critical injuries he sustained during the Israeli aggression. (Photo: via Social Media)

A young Palestinian man succumbed on Friday to wounds sustained during Israel’s three-day aggression on the Gaza Strip, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Medical sources told WAFA that Anas Khaled Inshasi, 22, died at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis,  from critical injuries he sustained during the Israeli aggression last weekend.

Inshasi’s death raises the death toll of the Israeli aggression to 48, including 16 children, while the number of wounded stands at 360.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

