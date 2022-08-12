Young Palestinian Dies of Wounds Sustained in Israel’s Airstrike on Gaza

A young Palestinian man succumbed on Friday to wounds sustained during Israel’s three-day aggression on the Gaza Strip, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Medical sources told WAFA that Anas Khaled Inshasi, 22, died at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, from critical injuries he sustained during the Israeli aggression last weekend.

The farewell of the #Palestinian Anas Khaled Inshasi who has succumbed to wounds he sustained during Israel’s latest aggression on the besieged #Gaza Strip.#FreePalestine #IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/6LL1rpS72u — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) August 12, 2022

Inshasi’s death raises the death toll of the Israeli aggression to 48, including 16 children, while the number of wounded stands at 360.

