By Fawzi Mahmoud

Palestinian families shop at a market in Gaza City in preparations for the holy month of Ramadan. Muslims across the globe fast the month of Ramadan, where they abstain from eating and drinking from dawn till dusk.

This Ramadan arrives during difficult times, however, due to the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, thus forcing Muslims to cancel all gatherings and festivities which are associated with the holy month.

All Photos: Fawzi Mahmoud

(The Palestine Chronicle)