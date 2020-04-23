PHOTOS: A Stunning Gaza Mural in Solidarity with Palestinian Coronavirus Patients in Israeli Prisons

By Fawzi Mahmoud

Palestinian artists putting final touches on a mural in Gaza City, exhibiting solidarity with Palestinian prisoners who have contracted the coronavirus inside Israeli prisons.

There are nearly 5,500 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. To learn more about their collective struggle and resistance from their own perspective, click here to read an excerpt from Ramzy Baroud’s latest volume, These Chains Will Be Broken: Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Jails.

All Photos by Fawzi Mahmoud

(The Palestine Chronicle)