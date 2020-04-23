PHOTOS: A Stunning Gaza Mural in Solidarity with Palestinian Coronavirus Patients in Israeli Prisons

April 23, 2020 Articles, Features, Images
Palestinian artists exhibit solidarity with Palestinian prisoners who have contracted the coronavirus inside Israeli prisons.(Photo: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Fawzi Mahmoud

Palestinian artists putting final touches on a mural in Gaza City, exhibiting solidarity with Palestinian prisoners who have contracted the coronavirus inside Israeli prisons.

There are nearly 5,500 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. To learn more about their collective struggle and resistance from their own perspective, click here to read an excerpt from Ramzy Baroud’s latest volume, These Chains Will Be Broken: Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Jails.

All Photos by Fawzi Mahmoud

(The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.