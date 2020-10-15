Pompeo Encourages Saudis to Normalize with Israel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday encouraged Saudi Arabia to recognize Israel, in what would be a massive boost for the Jewish state amid normalization by two other Gulf Arab kingdoms.

Bahrain, which tightly coordinates its foreign policy with Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates signed the so-called Abraham Accords with Israel at the White House on September 15.

Meeting Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Pompeo said the agreement “contributed greatly to our shared goals for regional peace and security.”

“They reflect a changing dynamic in the region, one in which countries rightly recognize the need for regional cooperation to counter Iranian influence and generate prosperity,” Pompeo said.

“We hope Saudi Arabia will consider normalizing its relationships as well. We want to thank them for the assistance they’ve had in the success of the Abraham Accords so far.”

President Donald Trump has highlighted Arab normalization with Israel as a major achievement as he seeks another term in November 3 elections, with his evangelical Christan base widely supportive of the Jewish state.

Trump said last month that he also expected Saudi Arabia to recognize Israel “at the right time.”

Gulf Arab kingdoms have found common cause with Trump in his hawkish line against regional rival Iran.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)