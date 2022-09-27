Prisoners Affairs Commission Documents Severe Beating of Two Palestinian Children during Detention

The Prisoners Affairs Commission said on Tuesday that its lawyer Hiba Saleh documented the severe beating of two Palestinian minors at the hands of Israeli forces during detention, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to the attorney, Diyar Ivan Salibi, 16, from the town of Beit Ummar in the south of the West Bank, was severely beaten, kicked, and hit with a gun butt when he was arrested at his home before he was taken to a detention center in a settlement, where he was kept for nine days after which he was moved to Damon prison in the north of Israel.

Prisoner Club: "Palestinian prisoners at the Israeli prison of Ofer shut down all the sections demanding to provide medicine to Palestinian child prisoner Alaa Abu Isninah."#FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/dUmZfhKsua — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 19, 2022

Ahmad Ziad Nimr, 17, from Kufr Aqab, a northern Jerusalem neighborhood, was detained near Lions Gate in the old city of Jerusalem. He was severely beaten by Israeli police when he and other youths were arrested before he was taken to the Russian Compound police station in West Jerusalem, where he underwent interrogation for one hour.

Nimr was then cuffed in the hands and legs in the infamous interrogation room number 4, which does not have cameras. There, he was beaten severely and interrogated for two hours. He was later taken to a court, which extended his detention.

A research conducted by Save the Children last October found that “children in the Israeli military detention system face inhumane treatment such as beatings, strip searches, psychological abuse, weeks in solitary confinement, and being denied access to a lawyer during interrogations”.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)