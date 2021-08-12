Prominent Sheikh Jarrah Activists Summoned by Israeli Police

Israel on Wednesday summoned two prominent Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah in occupied East Jerusalem for questioning after taking part in a protest against the detention of another activist from the area.

Activists Mohammad El-Kurd and Omar Abu Sneineh were summoned by Israeli police after they protested outside the magistrate court in West Jerusalem demanding the release of Murad Attiyeh, 26.

Just now, the Israeli occupation forces—6 soldiers and 4 intelligence officers—raided the Attieh home in Sheikh Jarrah and arrested Murad Attieh. They also stole his phone and his deceased father’s phone. Murad is a 25-year-old Arabic teacher. #SaveSheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/E9To93rY8v — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) August 10, 2021

Attiyeh has been a prominent activist in the campaign to stop Israel’s forced expulsion of Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah.

He was taken from his home on Monday and brought before the court on Tuesday, which remanded him for five days.

Over 500 Palestinians – comprising 28 families – in Sheikh Jarrah are at risk of expulsion by Israeli authorities who seek to increase an illegal settlement output.

Earlier this month, Israel’s Supreme Court offered the Palestinian a “compromise”, allowing them to remain in their homes, for now, under a “protected residents” status.

According to the proposal the Palestinian families – who have been living in the neighborhood since the 1950s – would not be immediately evicted from their homes, but could be in the future.

Yes. Demolitions and human rights abuses must end in Silwan, Sheikh Jarrah and all the other neighborhoods facing violent crackdowns by Israeli forces on a regular basis. https://t.co/ZmRuoVlIHc — Congressman Chuy García (@RepChuyGarcia) August 12, 2021

The residents would also have to pay a “rent fee” to Nahalat Shimon, a settler organization that claims Jews held land in Sheikh Jarrah in the 19th century under Ottoman rule. Their claims have been rejected by lawyers and NGOs.

Israeli occupiers arrest Murad Attia, a Palestinian Arabic teacher & Sheikh Jarrah resident after raiding his home #SaveSheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/PCLqiNG7An — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) August 10, 2021

The Palestinian residents constructed the houses on land provided by the government of Jordan – which ruled Jerusalem until 1967 – and under the supervision of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees, after they were uprooted from their original homes during the creation of Israel in 1948.

The threatened Sheikh Jarrah expulsions drew international condemnation and sparked global outrage.

Israeli courts have previously ruled in favor of the settlers in similar situations.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)