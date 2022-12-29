VIDEO: The Search for Drinking Water – Palestine Chronicle Production

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In this latest production by the Palestine Chronicle, local Gaza journalist Abdallah Aljamal follows the everyday struggle of Palestinian women to obtain drinking water.

Israel has been accused of waging a water war on Palestinians since its creation atop the ruins of Palestinian towns and villages in 1948.

In a recent editorial, Palestine Chronicle Editor Ramzy Baroud stated:

“Aside from the ongoing profiteering from water theft in the West Bank, Israel continues to use water as a form of collective punishment, while quite often denying Palestinians, especially in Area C, the right to dig new wells to circumvent Israel’s water monopoly. “The situation in Gaza is even worse. On the occasion of the World Water Day on March 22, Gaza’s Water and Environmental Quality Authority warned of a ‘massive crisis’ should Gaza’s water supplies continue to deplete at the current dangerous rate. The Authority’s spokesman, Mazen al-Banna, recently told reporters that 98 percent of Gaza’s water supplies are not fit for human consumption. “In October 2021, Muhammed Shehada of the Euro-Med Monitor told the 48th UN Human Rights Council session that about one-quarter of all diseases in Gaza are caused by water pollution, and that an estimated twelve percent of deaths among Gaza’s children are ‘linked to intestinal infections related to contaminated water.’”

(The Palestine Chronicle)