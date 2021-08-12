Israeli Knesset Member Says Palestinian Bedouins ‘Pollute Our Country’

Knesset member and chairman of right-wing Israeli party Otzma Yehudit has described Bedouin citizens in the Negev Desert as ‘dirty’ and said that they ‘pollute our country’.

Itamar Ben-Gvir’s comments were made in reference to reports about large amounts of rubbish in the Negev, including domestic, construction, and industrial waste.

Ahead of the upcoming Israeli elections, Netanyahu has aligned with some of the most violent and extreme-right politicians in Israel, including Itamar Ben-Gvir, who was convicted of incitement to racism and support for a terrorist organization. https://t.co/D3QpGOv1iC pic.twitter.com/nNUMB9L3A9 — IMEU (@theIMEU) February 23, 2021

According to Israel Hayom, around 3,500 tons of waste have been dumped illegally in a certain area in the Negev.

Although the report and Israeli officials did not blame the Bedouin Arab citizens of Israel for the waste in the Negev, the parliamentarian decided otherwise. “Enough is enough,” he said.

Ben-Gvir joined the Knesset as part of Religious Zionism, a bloc of far-right parties that came together at Benjamin Netanyahu’s prodding to pass the electoral threshold.

