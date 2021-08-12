US Congresswoman Marie Newman: ‘The Israeli Government is Trampling on Palestinian Rights’

United States Congresswoman Marie Newman has described Israel’s forceful expulsion of Palestinian families in occupied Jerusalem as despicable, calling for an immediate end to this policy.

“Despicable. Palestinian families are being ripped from their homes in the neighborhood of Silwan [in occupied Jerusalem], Newman said in a tweet.

“The Israeli government is trampling on Palestinian rights and international law in East Jerusalem. Secretary Blinken needs to make clear that these demolitions must end NOW.”

Dozens of homes are under threat of demolition in Silwan under the pretext of construction without a permit, but its Palestinian residents believe Israel wants to remove them from Silwan in order to turn it into a biblical park as part of the so-called City of David.

Using the pretext of illegal construction, Israel demolishes houses on a regular basis to restrict Palestinian expansion in occupied Jerusalem.

At the same time, the municipality and government build tens of thousands of housing units in illegal settlements in East Jerusalem for Jews with a goal to offset the demographic balance in favor of the Jewish settlers in the occupied city.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)