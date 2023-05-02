Israel Kills Khader Adnan, Gaza Under Attack (LIVE BLOG)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan died in Israeli custody on Tuesday morning, after being on a hunger strike for 87 days. The 44-year-old went on hunger strikes several times after previous arrests, including a 55-day strike in 2015 to protest his administrative detention, without charge or trial.

Shortly after his death was announced, Palestinian Resistance groups in the Graza Strip fired a volley of rockets toward southern Israel.

Palestinians also called for a general strike, as protests erupted in the besieged Gaza and in the Occupied West Bank.

Tue, May 2, 00:40 am (GMT +2)

According to Palestinian sources, 70 rockets were fired toward the Merhavim area in southern Israel since the start of the current round.

Tue, May 2, 00:30 am (GMT +2)

Israeli warplanes targeted, with two missiles, a site belonging to the Palestinian Resistance in Tal al-Zaatar, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Tue, May 2, 00:30 am (GMT +2)

Palestinian sources reported that a 58-year-old Palestinian man has been seriously injured as a result of a stone falling on his body during the Israeli occupation shelling of Gaza.

Tue, May 2, 00:18 am (GMT +2)

According to Palestinian sources, Israeli warplanes targeted the Badr site in Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, for the fourth time in a row.

Tue, May 2, 00:15 am (GMT +2)

According to The Palestine Chronicle correspondent in besieged Gaza, a loud explosion was heard in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Tue, May 2, 00:10 am (GMT +2)

According to Palestinian sources, the Israeli occupation forces attacked the following areas in the besieged Gaza Strip:

▪️ Al Zaytoun neighborhood.

▪️ Sites in western Gaza.

▪️ Sites in northern Gaza.

▪️ Sites in eastern Gaza.

▪️ Badr site.

▪️ Sudani area in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces attacked the following areas in #Gaza ▪️ Al Zaytoun neighborhood. ▪️ Sites in western Gaza. ▪️ Sites in northern Gaza. ▪️ Sites in eastern Gaza. ▪️ Badr site. ▪️ Sudani area in the northern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/kjR6kqT6yZ pic.twitter.com/lGo3ZT9Kke — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 2, 2023

Tue, May 2, 11:40 pm (GMT +2)

According to Israeli sources, some of the rockets fired from Gaza reached Netivot, which is located nearly 20 kilometers away from the besieged Strip.

Tue, May 2, 11:30 pm (GMT +2)

According to Palestinian sources, the Israeli occupation forces attacked a site belonging to the Palestinian Resistance in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

The Israeli occupation forces attacked a site belonging to the Palestinian #Resistance northwest of #Gaza. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/kjR6kqT6yZ pic.twitter.com/gF8HPiP9xT — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 2, 2023

Tue, May 2, 11:15 pm (GMT +2)

Palestinian Sources: Israeli Occupation Attacks Resistance Site in Gaza

According to Palestinian sources, the Israeli occupation forces attacked a site belonging to the Palestinian Resistance northwest of Gaza.

Tue, May 2, 11:00 pm (GMT +2)

Israeli Sources: Military Attack on Gaza at Midnight

The Hebrew newspaper Walla said that the Israeli military is preparing a large-scale operation on Gaza.

🚨🚨🚨Urgent now Israeli terrorist warplanes are bombing #Gaza #GazaUnderAttack — Ahmed M Aburaida #FreePalestine 🇵🇸💔✌️ (@AhmadReida) May 2, 2023

A new barrage of rockets was launched from the besieged Strip.

Tue, May 2, 4:00 pm (GMT +2)

Joint Operation Room Claim Responsibility for the Rockets

The Joint Operation Room for the Palestinian Factions in the Gaza Strip released a statement on Tuesday afternoon, claiming responsibility for the rockets fired toward Israel in response to the death of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan.

“We affirm that we will remain loyal to the blood of our martyrs and the sacrifices of our prisoners,” the statement read, adding that this is just “an initial response to this heinous crime”.

Damage caused in Southern #Israel by the launch of rockets from besieged #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/nzeiiiYIW8 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 2, 2023

Tue, May 2, 3:45 pm (GMT +2)

Israeli Settler Wounded by Rocket Attack

The Hebrew publication Walla reported that a rocket fell in the yard of a house in Sderot and at a construction site, injuring at least one Jewish settler.

The Israeli artillery attacked Gaza with tanks in response to the rocket launches.

Rockets were launched on Tuesday afternoon from besieged Gaza toward Southern Israel, in response to the death of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan. pic.twitter.com/5w29WfpWly — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 2, 2023

Tue, May 2, 3:30 pm (GMT +2)

Rockets Launched from Gaza

According to Israeli media, sirens sounded in the Southern Israeli areas of Sderot, Sha’ar Hanegev, Ibim, Erez and Nir Am.

The Hebrew publication Walla reported that at least 10 rockets were launched toward the city of Sderot.

Tue, May 2, 10:30 am (GMT +2)

PA PM Shtayyeh: Khader’s Death is ‘Deliberate Assassination’

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh accused Israel of deliberately assassinating the prisoner Khader Adnan.

“The Israeli occupation and its prison administration carried out a deliberate assassination against the prisoner Khader Adnan by rejecting his request for his release, neglecting him medically, and keeping him in his cell despite the seriousness of his health condition,” Shtayyeh said in a statement.

🇵🇸 #Palestine | Angry Palestinian protesters engage heavily armed Israeli occupation soldiers at the entrance to Ramallah in the occupied West, amid protests in response to the tragic death of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan after 87 days of hunger strike in Israeli jails.… pic.twitter.com/05OEbK38t7 — Mona (@ML35209678) May 2, 2023

Tue, May 2, 10:30 am (GMT +2)

Hamas: Khader’s Death is ‘Cold-Blooded Execution’

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem says Adnan’s death will be written in the “glory pages of our people”.

Tue, May 2, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

Hamas: Khader’s Death is ‘Cold-Blooded Execution’

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem says Adnan’s death will be written in the “glory pages of our people”.

“This crime represents a cold-blooded execution carried out by the Prison Service against the martyred prisoner Khader Adnan,” Qasem said in a statement.

Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan has been on an open-ended hunger strike for the 84th day in a row in protest against his detention by Israeli occupation authorities, battling death in Israeli prisons. More: https://t.co/CSGRULMpet pic.twitter.com/0PEupz7SUJ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 29, 2023

Tue, May 2, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

Adnan’s Wife: Release My Husband’s Body

Randa Mousa, the wife of late Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan, said she is proud of her husband’s martyrdom and called for his body to be immediately released from Israeli authorities.

“This will not be a funeral home. We will only accept those who want to congratulate us,” she said.

PHOTOS: #Palestinians confront Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron in protest of the death of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan, 44, who died today in Israeli prisoners after going on a hunger strike for 86 days. Credit: Wafa News Agency pic.twitter.com/BPpjN3W5ut — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) May 2, 2023

Tue, May 2, 9:15 (GMT +2)

Palestinians Call for General Strike

Palestinians called for a general strike, as protests erupted in the besieged Gaza and in the Occupied West Bank.

Tue, May 2, 9:10 am (GMT +2)

Israeli Sources: Settlers Attacked in Occupied West Bank

Israeli sources reported that several illegal Jewish settlers have been attacked in the northeastern West Bank.

A one-day general strike is being observed in Jenin in protest of the death of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan after 87 days of hunger strike in protest of his unfair detention by the Israeli occupation authorities. pic.twitter.com/7erW9HIKLy — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 2, 2023

Tue, May 2, 9:00 am (GMT +2)

Palestinian FM Calls for Investigation into Adnan’s Death

The Palestine foreign ministry has called for an international investigation into Adnan’s death, describing it as a “heinous crime”.

Watch: Palestinians take part in a march in #Ramallah city to protest the death of Khader Adnan who has been on hunger strike for 86 days against his administrative detention without a charge or trail. pic.twitter.com/T2zs7h8XPV — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) May 2, 2023

Tue, May 2, 8:45 (GMT +2)

PLO: Israel is to Blame for Adnan’s Death

The secretary general of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization Hussein al-Sheikh said that he holds Israeli authorities “fully responsible” for Adnan’s death, blaming it on “negligence and forced detention”.

With his children in the lead, Palestinians rally in protest against the silent lsraeli crime against Khader Adnan who died while observing a hunger strike in protest against his detention in the lsraeli occupation jails. pic.twitter.com/FeEQI9Z00i — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) May 2, 2023

Tue, May 2, 8:25 am (GMT +2)

Islamic Jihad: Israel ‘Will Pay a Price’

The Palestinian political group Islamic Jihad warned Israel in a statement that it will “pay a price for this crime”.

Angry Palestinian protesters engage heavily armed Israeli occupation soldiers at the entrance to Ramallah in the occupied West, amid protests in response to the tragic death of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan after 87 days of hunger strike in Israeli jails. pic.twitter.com/yG1ZJxZj8h — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 2, 2023

Tue, May 2, 8:20 am (GMT +2)

Rockets Fired from Gaza

The Israeli army said that a volley of rockets was fired from the besieged Gaza Strip toward southern Israel soon after Khader Adnan’s death was announced.

Hundreds of Palestinians take to the streets in the town of Arraba, the hometown of late Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan in the West Bank, in protest of the latter's tragic death after 87 days of hunger strike in Israeli prisons, where he was detained without charges or trial. pic.twitter.com/AkOgH8pooX — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 2, 2023

(The Palestine Chronicle)