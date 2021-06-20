Jewish Settlers Open Fire at Palestinians near Nablus

Armed Jewish settlers last night opened fire at Palestinian civilians at the main junction near the village of Deir Sharaf, to the west of Nablus city in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA. No injuries were reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the north of the West Bank, told reporters that armed settlers opened gunfire at Palestinian-owned shops near Deir Sharaf, before they managed to flee the scene.

Masked settlers shoot and attack vehicles with stones near Deir Sharaf village, west of Nablus https://t.co/V3RsQ2LxA8 — wana (@wana_sama) June 19, 2021

Attacks by Jewish settlers against Palestinians have seen an uptick during the last few weeks, with some attacks being perpetrated in the presence of the Israeli army or police.

Violence by extremist Jewish settlers is commonplace and is rarely prosecuted by the Israeli occupation authorities.

There are over 600,000 Jewish settlers living in the occupied West Bank and in Jerusalem in violation of international law, which prohibits the relocation of the population of the occupying entity to the land of the occupied.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)