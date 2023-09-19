Protests in New York as Israel’s Netanyahu Attends UN Meeting – VIDEO

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Demonstrators gathered outside the New York hotel where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was staying to protest against the government’s judicial reforms, Israeli media reported.

According to the Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel, “another protest was scheduled at the hotel later in the morning, when Netanyahu is expected to set out for the UN, followed by a larger rally in Times Square at noon.”

Like New York, San Francisco is home to a community of several hundred Israelis who protest weekly against the judicial coup in Israelhttps://t.co/6WJbUgklXv — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) September 18, 2023

The rallies, which were reportedly organized by “expat activists and Jewish community members in New York”, are aimed at supporting mass protests in Israel against the controversial judicial overhaul.

Netanyahu arrived in New York yesterday to participate in the UN General Assembly. A protest rally is taking place in front of the hotel in Manhattan where the Israeli prime minister is staying. pic.twitter.com/RpC21t7tcK — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) September 19, 2023

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that “one of the organizers of these protests is high-tech entrepreneur Offir Gutelzon, against whom Yair Netanyahu, the prime minister’s son, recently tried unsuccessfully to issue a restraining order over claims of intimidating harassment.”

Before departing for his long-awaited US trip, Netanyahu slammed the anti-government protesters, accusing them of joining forces with Israel’s enemies such as PLO and Iran.

(The Palestine Chronicle)